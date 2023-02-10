DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fahad Wazir on Friday inaugurated anti-polio campaign which was planned to vaccinate children residing in selected union councils of the district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner and representatives of health and relevant departments.

On the occasion, DC also chaired a meeting to review arrangements of anti-polio drive. He also directed staff to work with dedication and achieve the set targets.

It is pertinent to mention here that anti-polio drive would begin from February 13 in selective nine union councils, to vaccinate children below the age of five years.