DC inaugurates Anti Polio Campaign in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah on Monday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in Khairpur district by administering the polio vaccine drops to children under five years of age at his office.

District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, health department officials, WHO representatives, and parents were present at the occasion.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, a meeting was held to review measures for eradication campaign.

All concerned officers including representatives and relevant department officials were in attendance, while Assistant Commissioners from far flung talukas of the district like Mirwah, Nara and Faiz Gunj other districts participated via video link

The DC emphasized the importance of administering protective vaccines to children to successfully combat polio, ensuring that no child under the age of five is deprived of the polio vaccine during this time. Health department officials were directed to monitor the polio teams in the field.