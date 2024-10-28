Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Anti Polio Campaign In Khairpur

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC inaugurates Anti Polio Campaign in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah on Monday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in Khairpur district by administering the polio vaccine drops to children under five years of age at his office.

District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, health department officials, WHO representatives, and parents were present at the occasion.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, a meeting was held to review measures for eradication campaign.

All concerned officers including representatives and relevant department officials were in attendance, while Assistant Commissioners from far flung talukas of the district like Mirwah, Nara and Faiz Gunj other districts participated via video link

The DC emphasized the importance of administering protective vaccines to children to successfully combat polio, ensuring that no child under the age of five is deprived of the polio vaccine during this time. Health department officials were directed to monitor the polio teams in the field.

Related Topics

Polio Nara Khairpur From

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

6 minutes ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

36 minutes ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

2 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan