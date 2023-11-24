Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 11:03 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar on Friday inaugurated the Six Day National Polio Campaign by administering Oral Police Vaccine (OPV) to children up to five years of age at EPI Centre, CMC Children Hospital Larkana.

The drive is being launched by the Health Department and will continue till December 03, 2023, throughout the district.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Larkana said that eradication of polio is a challenge for the whole nation and everyone has to perform an important role in achieving this national cause.

He expressed the hope that during the immunization drive, all children across the country would be administered anti-polio drops for up to five years of age.

In this regard, he said that the officials of the health department are working hard with dedication, honesty and full devotion to making a disease-free district.

He directed the mobile Teams which were established by the Health Department that they should ensure to administrate polio drops to the children under age five.

He advised the Parents, Teachers, representatives of NGOs and Scouts to realize their responsibilities, and cooperate with Mobile teams during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana also visited CMC Children's Hospital and review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, he enquired about the problems of patients and directed the Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards and the OPD Block of the Hospital.

He also visited various departments of CMC Children's Hospital Larkana, including the emergency ward, medical general ward, emergency ward for newborn children, new oxygen plant, and medical store.

He took notice of the shortage of Medicines in the hospitals, poor cleanliness and security issues.

DC Larkana directed the concerned authorities to resolve the basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials and take stern and legal action against them.

The Director Health Services Larkana division, the Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital Larkana, DHO Larkana, Representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other officials of the Health Department were present on the occasion.

