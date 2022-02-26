UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Published February 26, 2022

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated three days anti-polio drive by administering drops to kids at Shahbaz Sharif hospital here on Saturday.

The drive would formally be started from February 28 (Monday). DC also presented gifts to the kids.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that the district administration has finalized all arrangements to make the drive successful.

He informed that over seven lac kids would be administered drops during the drive across district.

The strict legal action would be taken against the parents over refusal of administering anti-polio drops to their kids.

Exactly 2991 teams were constituted for the polio campaign while camps would also be established at public places including health and education centres to administer anti-polio drops to kids under five years old.

On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, MS Shahbaz Sharif hospital Dr Rao Amjad and others were present.

