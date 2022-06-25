UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti Polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 10:26 PM

DC inaugurates anti polio drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf on Saturday inaugurated anti polio drive by administering polio vaccine to the children at Hilal-e-Ahmar (Red Crescent) Maternity Hospital Faisalabad

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as 1.4 million children up to age of five years would be administered anti polio drops during 7-day round of anti polio campaign which would continue up to July 03, 2022.

He directed the Health department officials to perform duties diligently and wholeheartedly as anti polio campaign required special attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus from the country.

He said that every child of up to the age of five years should be vaccinated and in this connection, nomads should also be approached properly.

He said that he would also check performance of anti polio teams positively by visiting different areas of district and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at all in this regard.

He said that anti polio campaign could only be made successful with cooperation of the parents. Therefore, all sources of publicity should be used for sensitizing and mobilizing the parents so that they could get their child administered against polio disease.

He said that entire administrative machinery would also remain active during anti polio campaign. He said that comprehensive security plan had also been devised for the protection of polio teams and the officers of district administration would also remain in the field to supervise the arrangements.

He appealed the citizen to cooperate with polio teams so that the campaign could be made successful.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Bilal Ahmad, District Program Coordinator for Epidemics Dr. Zulqarnain and Medical Superintendent (MS) Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Dr. Mukhtar Randhawa were present on the occasion.

