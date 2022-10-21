DC inaugurates anti polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Furqan Ashraf Friday administered anti polio vaccine to children and inaugurated the vaccination campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged people to cooperate with polio teams and ensure vaccination of their children in ongoing anti polio campaign.

He directed relevant departments to develop a mutual liaison and help authorities to achieve targets of the campaign.

It is worth mentioning that as many as 210,000 children would be vaccinated in ongoing campaign.