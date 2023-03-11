DC inaugurates anti polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar inaugurated a week-long anti polio drive here on Saturday.

He administering vaccine drops to children up to the age of five years at Children Hospital Jhang Road and said that the campaign would commence regularly from Monday (March 13) in the district.

He said 4,849 teams were constituted to vaccinate more than 1.5 million children and appealedparents to cooperate with teams of the health department and ensure vaccination of their childrenduring the campaign which would continue up to March 19.