DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan on Sunday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive at Primary Health Centre Muradpur by administering polio vaccine to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, formally the drive would start from March 13 to 17, during which 772,000 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine.

He said that for this purpose, 2676 mobile, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams had been constituted. A total of 6288 Human Resources members would serve in the campaign, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that assistant commissioners would review the poliocampaign in their respective tehsils on daily basis.