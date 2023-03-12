UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan on Sunday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive at Primary Health Centre Muradpur by administering polio vaccine to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, formally the drive would start from March 13 to 17, during which 772,000 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine.

He said that for this purpose, 2676 mobile, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams had been constituted. A total of 6288 Human Resources members would serve in the campaign, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that assistant commissioners would review the poliocampaign in their respective tehsils on daily basis.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile March Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

2 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

5 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.