DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer said that strict action would be taken against parents over refusal administering polio drops to their kids.

He expressed these views during inauguration of anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Shehbaz Sharif hospital here Friday.

The anti-polio campaign will start from November 27.

CEO Health Dr Faisal Qaisrani, health officials and parents of the kids participated.

The polio drops would be administered to over one million kids across the district during the drive.

3989 mobile teams will perform duties at door to door and public places while all district departments and police have given the task of making polio drive successful.

