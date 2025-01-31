Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

January 31, 2025

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir inaugurated the first nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year by cutting the ribbon and administering polio vaccine to children at a tehsil hospital, here on Friday.

The special five-day anti-polio drive will commence on February 3 and continue until February 7, 2025.

During the campaign, polio vaccination drops will be administered to 385,027 children under the age of five across Lodhran district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Hussain, and other health officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lubna Nazir emphasized the importance of field monitoring during the campaign and instructed district administrative officers to supervise polio teams diligently.

She highlighted that 75 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 286 area in-charges, 1,459 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams, and 26 transit teams will actively participate in the drive.

Dr. Lubna Nazir urged health officials to strictly follow the micro-plan and focus on essential tasks such as finger marking and door marking to ensure accurate vaccination coverage. She also appealed to parents to cooperate with vaccination teams to protect their children from life-long disabilities.

Later, Dr. Lubna Nazir chaired an administrative meeting in the committee room of her office to review the arrangements and ensure the smooth execution of the anti-polio campaign.

