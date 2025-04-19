DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inaugurated the polio campaign by administering drops to children at the office of the Chief Executive Officer Health.
During this national campaign, more than 824,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio in Bahawalpur district. The DC appealed to parents to ensure their children receive polio drops in every campaign to protect them from lifelong disability, and to fully cooperate with the health department teams.
He said that the anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur district will continue from April 21st to 25. The District Health Officer, Deputy District Health Officer, representatives of WHO, and other staff were also present.
Dr. Farhan Farooq also administered drops to children in Shahdara and spoke with parents. He urged parents to administer polio drops and Vitamin A capsules to their children to support government efforts to eradicate polio.
