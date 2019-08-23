DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Matiullah Khan here on Friday inaugurated anti-polio drive by administrating anti-polio vaccine to children in Union Council Bahdur Kot. The drive would formally start on August 26th, Monday.

At the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Shah Nawaz, DHO, Dr Musarrat, officials of WHO and other department concerned were also present.

A seminar was also arranged at the occasion to apprise the people regarding importance and benefits of the anti-polio drops.

The DC said polio has been eradicated from the whole world but unfortunately Pakistan is among the three countries where the polio virus still exists.

He said some anti-state elements are busy in spreading negative propaganda against anti-polio vaccine which has no truth adding rather this vaccine was prerequisite to eliminate the curse of polio virus.

He urged upon the parents to vaccinate their children against polio without any fear to keep them safe from the crippling disease.

Matiullah further said it was our collective responsibility to make the anti-polio drive that is starting from August 26th, a success story and put our efforts and role in its execution.

He stressed upon the anti-polio staff to ensure their access to every child below the five years of age and save the next generation from polio disease.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated on part of the anti-polio staff during the campaign.