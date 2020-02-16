UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering vaccine to children at DHQ hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that every round was important to eradicate polio-virus from Pakistan. He said all steps of anti-polio drive would be monitored and no one would be allowed to show leniency in the drive.

He urged the parents to get their children vaccinated.

Action will be taken against all those parents who refuse to allow administer anti polio drops to their children, he added.

In a briefing to DC, health department officers said that 491,000 children under 5 years of age would be administer anti-polio drops during the drive.

Senior doctors of the hospital and officers of district administration were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

