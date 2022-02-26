DC inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children at the Outdoor Section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children at the Outdoor Section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here.

He said that children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated during the drive. CEO Health Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Divisional Coordinator WHO UNICEF Dr. Mufakkar, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar and officers of other departments were present on the occasion.

Polio teams will go door to door to vaccinate children from February 28 to March 2. Catch-up activity will be carried out from March 3 to March 4. As many as 612,092 children will be vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign. In this regard, 173 fixed, 2343 mobile, and 133 transit teams have been formed.