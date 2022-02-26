UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive At BVH

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 07:30 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children at the Outdoor Section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children at the Outdoor Section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here.

He said that children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated during the drive. CEO Health Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Divisional Coordinator WHO UNICEF Dr. Mufakkar, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar and officers of other departments were present on the occasion.

Polio teams will go door to door to vaccinate children from February 28 to March 2. Catch-up activity will be carried out from March 3 to March 4. As many as 612,092 children will be vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign. In this regard, 173 fixed, 2343 mobile, and 133 transit teams have been formed.

Related Topics

Mobile Victoria Bahawalpur March From

Recent Stories

PTI's rights of Sindh March starts from Ghotki

PTI's rights of Sindh March starts from Ghotki

1 minute ago
 Police arrest man over purse snatch attempt

Police arrest man over purse snatch attempt

2 minutes ago
 Workshop on Women held at the Hasina Moin hall of ..

Workshop on Women held at the Hasina Moin hall of the Arts Council of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan announces to hold ..

Election Commission of Pakistan announces to hold NA-33 by-election on April 10

2 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain felicitates newly elected b ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain felicitates newly elected body of LHCBA

3 minutes ago
 Seminar held to educate people about significance ..

Seminar held to educate people about significance of vote

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>