DC inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zahid Pervez Waraich, has inaugurated the anti-polio campaign for children up to five years of age in the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Monday.

Officers of the health department, parents of children, medical officers, and paramedical staff were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich appealed that parents must get their children vaccinated against polio to protect their children from life-long disability.

They should play their role to make the anti-polio campaign more successful. The campaign will continue till August 24 while August 25 and 26 are reserved for children who will be left out under catch-up activity.

CEO Health said that 799,947 children would be vaccinated across the district during the anti-polio campaign. A total of 3168 mobile teams including 195 fixed teams and 136 transit teams have been formed across the district.