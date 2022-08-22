UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive At BVH

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zahid Pervez Waraich, has inaugurated the anti-polio campaign for children up to five years of age in the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Monday.

Officers of the health department, parents of children, medical officers, and paramedical staff were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich appealed that parents must get their children vaccinated against polio to protect their children from life-long disability.

They should play their role to make the anti-polio campaign more successful. The campaign will continue till August 24 while August 25 and 26 are reserved for children who will be left out under catch-up activity.

CEO Health said that 799,947 children would be vaccinated across the district during the anti-polio campaign. A total of 3168 mobile teams including 195 fixed teams and 136 transit teams have been formed across the district.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Victoria Bahawalpur August From

Recent Stories

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

43 minutes ago
 InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greate ..

InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greater digital reach and transmissi ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus ..

Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus on education, health and justi ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dol ..

Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in ..

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in flood-affected areas

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.