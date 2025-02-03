DC inaugurates anti-polio drive by administrating vaccines to children

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi here on Monday inaugurated anti-polio drive of the district by administrating vaccines to children at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).

The DC urged the concerned departments to utilize all resources in coordination for the success of the drive and eliminating the crippling disease from the district.

He appreciated the efforts of polio teams for immunizing polio drops to the children up to five years in dangerous mountainous areas.

He urged the parents to cooperate with polio works to administer polio drops to their children.

