DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive In Jhal Magsi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Jhal Magsi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Syed Rehmatullah Shah along with District Health Officer Dr. Badar Nadeem Ansari formally inaugurated 5-day anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children up to the age of five on Monday.

While speaking about the benefits of health and immunization and the anti-polio campaign, the DC Syed Rehmatullah Shah said that teams from the health department and district administration would be busy going door-to-door to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

He said that officers of the district administration and line departments would also be busy administering polio drops to children under the age of five and monitoring the polio teams while reviewing the performance of the polio teams themselves.

He urged to the people of the district to ensure their full cooperation with the health department and polio teams, district administration and line department officers in the ongoing five-day polio campaign.

