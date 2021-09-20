DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Mirpurkhas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Salamat Ali Memon has said that children from birth to upto 5 years could only be protected from life long morbidity and other ailments through administering polio drops.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the polio campaign commenced on Monday in American Hospital here. DC said that it is our national obligation and cause to play our individual role to participate collectively to make polio campaigns successful and accomplish set targets. DC said that children upto 6 months old would be given vitamin A as additional supplement and drops.

He said that Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho have appreciated the performance of Mirpurkhas division regarding polio and said that due to outstanding performance Mirpurkhas division has clinched first position in covid 19 throughout the sindh province including Karachi which was a honour for all the districts, including the entire division.

He was briefed that during the campaign approximately 2.80 million, children would be administered polio drops, whereas 2.52 million children would be given additional supplement of vitamin A to children of age 6 month.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Shah also said that more than 900 technical teams would take part in the campaign out of which more than 70 teams are on transit and fixed.

He appealed the general public and media to help all the polio teams for running the polio campaign. Maulana Mufti Sharif Saeedi,Focal Person Dr. Narain Das, Naeem Mallah FAISAL Khan Zai Pvt schools and other relevant officers and officials were present on theoccasion.