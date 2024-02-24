DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering the polio vaccine to kids at DHQ Hospital on Saturday.
Over 8,55,000 children under 5 years age will be given polio vaccine drops during the campaign.
Speaking on this occasion, DC Usman Ali said that Pakistan would be a polio-free country soon.
He urged the parents to administer polio drops to their children up to 5 years of age.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Zafar Abbas while giving briefing said that 3693 teams have been formed to make the campaign successful.
As many as, 3472 teams will go door to door to administer vaccine drops to children, he concluded.
APP/shn-sak
1305 hrs
Recent Stories
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin approves upgradation of 18 parks1 minute ago
-
Six sustained injured by Gas leak explosion in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: ..11 minutes ago
-
Excise Police seizes 6 kg of hashish, one arrested11 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing24 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on roads51 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 620 litres adulterated milk51 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide over domestic issues1 hour ago
-
Newly elected members took oath as Sindh Assembly Member1 hour ago
-
Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: ..1 hour ago
-
White coat celebration held in Peshawar Dental College1 hour ago