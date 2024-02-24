DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering the polio vaccine to kids at DHQ Hospital on Saturday.

Over 8,55,000 children under 5 years age will be given polio vaccine drops during the campaign.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Usman Ali said that Pakistan would be a polio-free country soon.

He urged the parents to administer polio drops to their children up to 5 years of age.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Zafar Abbas while giving briefing said that 3693 teams have been formed to make the campaign successful.

As many as, 3472 teams will go door to door to administer vaccine drops to children, he concluded.

APP/shn-sak

1305 hrs