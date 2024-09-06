DC inaugurates anti-polio drive, vaccination to start from Sept 9

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering vaccine drops to children at his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Amir Bashir, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Channar, Deputy District Health Officers, representatives of WHO, and parents were also present.

A meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Jappa to review the arrangements made for the polio vaccination campaign.

During the campaign, over 824,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio.

District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Channar told the meeting that from Sept 9 to 11, polio teams would visit homes to administer polio prevention vaccine to children under five, and any children left out would receive the vaccine during catch-up activities on Sept 12 and 13. He mentioned that during the anti-polio campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams had been formed, while 132 union council monitoring officers have been appointed. He further stated that the services of Boy Scouts have been utilized during the anti-polio campaign.