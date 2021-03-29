UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive;280,000 Vaccinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Monday to cover more than 885,000 children below five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner(DC)Capt®Anwar Ul Haq inaugurated the drive by administering drops to children at the district health authority office.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate every child coming from outside.

He said that anti-polio drive would not be compromised despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation and directed the officials to bring down the refusal and non-attended polio cases to the possible lowest level.

Anwar said that polio was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

The DC advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal briefed that around 2964 polio teams including,307 fixed points, 129 transit points, 240 Union council medical officers, and 663 area charges are participating in the drive to make the campaign a success.

She said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

During the campaign, Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed APP that over 280,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on the first day while the set target to cover 885,000 children would be achieved by April 2.

