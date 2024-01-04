DC inaugurates anti polio vaccination drive

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday inaugurated an anti-polio immunization campaign in the district by administering polio drops to children at his office.

The DC directed all the assistant commissioners, district health officer and officials of the health department to ensure vaccination of every child under the age of five.

He appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease and protect them from permanent disability, adding that polio elimination was a joint responsibility and every individual has to play his/her role to make the country polio-free.

