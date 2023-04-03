DC inaugurates "Bardana" distribution for wheat procurement

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu inaugurated "Bardana" (gunny bags) distribution for the wheat procurement process in the district on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the DC said the district administration and food department have completed all arrangements for wheat procurement.

He said that 14 wheat procurement centres have been made operational at Khanewal, Kabirewala and Jahanian.

He said that the procurement process would be started soon after the directives of the provincial government.

Sandhu said hoarding and illegal smuggling to other districts would not be tolerated at any cost and added that strict action would be taken against violators.

He said that the government has announced a wheat price of Rs 3,900 per mound.

He urged farmers to sell their wheat at government wheat procurement centres instead of selling it to the middleman.