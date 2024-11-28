DC Inaugurates Building At Girls High School In Nasirabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar inaugurated the newly completed building at Government Girls Abdul Wahab Soomro High School under the auspices of foreign Non Government Organization (NGOs).
The school principal and other officers were present on the occasion.
The DC said that after the establishment of the building, the difficulties being faced by the children in the teaching process in this school would now be resolved.
He said that the construction of classrooms for providing education to girls is a good omen adding that the district administration would make every effort to ensure all possible support to all NGOs taking steps in the public interest so that they could take steps in the concern of the people in a better sense.
The efforts of NGOs, especially in the field of education and health are commendable and in this regard, they will give priority to similar projects in the future so that maximum people can be benefited, he said.
