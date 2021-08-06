DC inaugurates campaign to plant 10,000 trees at Lahore Mor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated a tree plantation campaign to plant 10,000 shady trees at Lahore Mor to Motorway Toll Plaza here on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that trees were being planted with cooperation of Jadeed group and Jan Muhammad Javed trust. He said that the district administration was committed to plant maximum trees in the city with the cooperation of local philanthropists.

He said that tree plantation campaign was continued in the district with rapid pace during which shady trees were being planted at parks, green belts and other main points of the city.

Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi added that the departments have been given task of plantation of 66,000 trees during the ongoing Monsoon tree plantation campaign. He urged masses to participate in the tree plantation campaign in order to prevent environmental pollution and to deliver pollution free green country to the next generation.