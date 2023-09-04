Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Case Response Anti-polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema Monday inaugurated the week-long case response Anti-Polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at his office

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the drive had been launched in four high-risk towns of the district after the presence of poliovirus in the environmental samples of Rawalpindi and Tehsil Taxila areas.

Hassan said that over 741,579 children would be covered during the drive in Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawalpindi Rural, and Tehsil Taxila.

He said that 2,770 teams including 2,430 mobile teams, 568 area incharges,261 fixed points and 156 Union Council medical officers were participating in the drive while children were also immunized at 109 transit points of the district.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from the society.

