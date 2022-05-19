DC inaugurates Clean Punjab Campaign in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi formally inaugurated the Clean Punjab Campaign in Sialkot city, under the supervision of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC).

In this regard, an awareness walk, led by the deputy commissioner, was taken out from the headquarters of SWMC at Kuluwal Road.

SWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khalid Goraya gave a detailed briefing to the DC about the Clean Punjab Campaign. The DC distributed caps among the company workers and distributed awareness pamphlets among citizens.

The deputy commissioner said that cooperation of citizens is essential and important to keep the city clean.

He said that citizens could register their grievances on Helpline 1139 regarding sanitation. The DC said that the responsibility of citizens to throw garbage inside the dustbins and cooperate with the company staff.