DC Inaugurates Corona Vaccination Center For Inoculating Students

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Pahnwer has inaugurated a corona vaccination center set up in DC High School for inoculating students of 9th to 12th class

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Pahnwer has inaugurated a corona vaccination center set up in DC High school for inoculating students of 9th to 12th class.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC said that coronavirus was very lethal which can be controlled by adopting precautionary measures and vaccination.

He urged people to get them vaccinated against fatal pandemics so that life cycle could run smoothly.

He further said that education of our children was already badly affected due to the outbreak of Covid-19, therefore the Sindh Government has decided to administer vaccine to the students of 9th to 12th class, under which a vaccination center was being inaugurated in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

DC said that more than 35000 students would be given anti-corona vaccines and appealed the parents to inoculate themselves and their children studying in 9th to 12th class so that innocent children could be protected from pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali and DEO Qurban Ali Rahoo said that as per directives of Sindh Government process of inoculating students against deadly virus was being carried out and all out arrangements were finalized by the Health and education department in this regard.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Juned Hameed Samon, Additional District health officer Dr. Riaz Shah, Dr. Asadullah Daahri, Dr.Aamina Brohi, Information officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, relevant officers, journalists and students were also present.

