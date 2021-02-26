UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Corona Vaccination Centre In Naushahro Feroze

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

DC inaugurates corona vaccination centre in Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain rtd. Bilal Shahid Rao on Friday inaugurated Corona Vaccination center at Civil Hospital Naushahro Feroze.

According to a handout issued here District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi, Focal Person of Corona Vaccine Center Dr. Saeed Ahmed Jalbani and other concerned officers were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements of the vaccination center set up in the hospital.

On the occasion, the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital were vaccinated.

DC said that on the directive of Sindh Government, vaccination center have been activated in Naushahro Feroze for the staff.

He said that in the first phase 2450 health workers will be vaccinated after which elder persons above 65 year old will be administered vaccine after registration as per directives of government. He said that at least 10 people have been vaccinated on the first day.

