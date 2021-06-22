DC inaugurates corona vaccination van

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched mobile vaccination van to further accelerate vaccination process in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik Tuesday inaugurated the first corona vaccination van at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Block-Y. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha was also present.

The DC said that the district administration was taking all these initiatives to accelerate the vaccination process, adding that paramedical staff and doctors could easily sit in the van.

Muddasir Riaz said that after successful experience of drive through vaccination centres, mobile van facility would also prove a success. He said that initially, after spending three day in DHA, the van would move to other areas of the city. He said: "Vaccinate every Lahorite" is our commitment and we are striving to achieve our goal.