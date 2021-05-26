DC inaugurates Corona Virus Vaccination Center in Nawabshah

On the directives of Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar inaugurated Corona Virus Vaccination Center at District Council High School Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar inaugurated Corona Virus Vaccination Center at District Council High school Nawabshah.

Addressing the occasion DC said that the third wave of Corona is very dangerous and advised the general public to strictly observe Corona preventives and SOPs and also cooperate with the administration and law enforcing agencies in this regard. He said that this second vaccination center opened for the facility citizens of District Shaheed Benazirabad and those coming for vaccination.

DC said that this center would function from 9am to 7pm without any break. He appealed to the public to get themselves vaccinated for the cause of their loved ones as prevention is the only solution for safety from Pandemic. On the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, other officials and citizens were vaccinated at the newly established center. District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar, Assistant Commissioner (ut) Salmon and other officials and citizens were present on the occasion.