DC Inaugurates Cycle Race Contest On The Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 05:26 PM

More than 500 cyclists took part in Cycle Race contest to mark Pakistan Day ceremony, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :More than 500 cyclists took part in Cycle Race contest to mark Pakistan Day ceremony, here on Wednesday.

The event was organized under the auspices of District Administration. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim inaugurated the sports event.

The cycle rally commenced from Chungi No 9 and ended at Gol Bagh. Cyclist Muhammad Ahsan got first position.

Similarly, Umar Ishfaq and Hafiz Zeeshan secured second and third position respectively.

Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair supervised the event. Deputy Commissioner talking to citizens remarked that it was very first sports event after COVID-19.

He also hinted that different recreational programmes would be organized on occasion of Spring Festival. Apart from this, extra-curricular activities would also remain continue across the district.

