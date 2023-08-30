Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Day Care Centre At His Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC inaugurates Day Care centre at his office

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Salman Khan Lodhi, has said that provision of facilities to women employees and protection of their rights was essential for building a prosperous society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Day Care centre at DC office on Wednesday.

The purpose of day care centre was to provide economic security and sense of satisfaction and fulfillment.

Deputy Commissioner said that the establishment of the day care center will create balance in work life of women due to which their interest in work and performance will improve.

The center will also increase self confidence in working mothers due to good care of their children.

Deputy Director Development Anum Hafeez said that she herself was also a woman officer and well aware of the problems faced by mothers and children. She said that the aim of the day care center was to provide care facility for the children of working mothers. The kids were not only safe in the centre but they are also provided with good training and playing opportunities.

She said that trained staff have been appointed in the day care center for children.

Related Topics

Salman Khan Women

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives British Trade Env ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives British Trade Envoy, Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial co ..

Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation

31 minutes ago
 UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AE ..

UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AED1.239 trillion in H1 2023

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

2 hours ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

2 hours ago
Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

3 hours ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

3 hours ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

3 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan