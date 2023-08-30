DC inaugurates Day Care centre at his office

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Salman Khan Lodhi, has said that provision of facilities to women employees and protection of their rights was essential for building a prosperous society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Day Care centre at DC office on Wednesday.

The purpose of day care centre was to provide economic security and sense of satisfaction and fulfillment.

Deputy Commissioner said that the establishment of the day care center will create balance in work life of women due to which their interest in work and performance will improve.

The center will also increase self confidence in working mothers due to good care of their children.

Deputy Director Development Anum Hafeez said that she herself was also a woman officer and well aware of the problems faced by mothers and children. She said that the aim of the day care center was to provide care facility for the children of working mothers. The kids were not only safe in the centre but they are also provided with good training and playing opportunities.

She said that trained staff have been appointed in the day care center for children.