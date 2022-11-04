UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Digital Analyzer, X-Ray Machine At THQ Hospital Naurang

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DC inaugurates digital analyzer, X-Ray machine at THQ Hospital Naurang

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar on Friday inaugurated a digital analyzer and a digital X-ray machine at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Naurang which was a long standing demand of the local people.

Speaking on the occasion where Tehsil Mayor Azizullah and officials of the health department were also present, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to the people and inauguration of the digital X-ray machine spoke volumes of the district administration's sincere efforts in that regard.

He also checked availability of medicines and cleanliness in the premises of the hospital. He appreciated the hospital management for providing satisfactory services to people of the area.

He also approved construction of a park in the hospital besides issuing directives for carrying out repair work of the hospital store.

The deputy commissioner along with the Tehsil mayor also visited Government Girls High School, Naurang where he inspected cleanliness conditions and checked attendance of the staff.

On the occasion, he issued orders for repairing boundary walls of the school.

Related Topics

Government Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

20 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.