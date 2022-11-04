DC inaugurates digital analyzer, X-Ray machine at THQ Hospital Naurang

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar on Friday inaugurated a digital analyzer and a digital X-ray machine at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Naurang which was a long standing demand of the local people.

Speaking on the occasion where Tehsil Mayor Azizullah and officials of the health department were also present, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to the people and inauguration of the digital X-ray machine spoke volumes of the district administration's sincere efforts in that regard.

He also checked availability of medicines and cleanliness in the premises of the hospital. He appreciated the hospital management for providing satisfactory services to people of the area.

He also approved construction of a park in the hospital besides issuing directives for carrying out repair work of the hospital store.

The deputy commissioner along with the Tehsil mayor also visited Government Girls High School, Naurang where he inspected cleanliness conditions and checked attendance of the staff.

On the occasion, he issued orders for repairing boundary walls of the school.