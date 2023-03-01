UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Digital Census In Tank

Published March 01, 2023

DC inaugurates digital census in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib along with District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad inaugurated the 7th Census in the district amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Aamin Ullah, District Census Coordinator Inayat Niazi, DSP Headquarters Inam Khan Gandapur and other officials of the departments concerned were also present.

The first-ever digital census in the country would be continued till April 1, 2023.

As many as 167 field workers including 20 supervisors and 147 Enumerators were participating in this process across the district which has been divided into 287 blocks. Besides, 02 supervisors and 23 Enumerators were also selected as reserve staff.

In this regard, the Tank police have made adequate security arrangements to complete this national duty in a peaceful manner. Over 1000 policemen would provide security cover to the census staff. Besides, the checking process has been tightened on all the entry and exit points of the district.

