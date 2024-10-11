DC Inaugurates Distribution Of “Himmat Cards”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) On the directions of the Punjab government, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rao Atif Raza here on Friday inaugurated distribution of 'Himmat Cards' among disabled persons to bring them into national mainstream.
A ceremony was organized in M.C Boys High school.
The deputy commissioner distributed the cards among disabled persons on the occasion.
APP/nsi/378
