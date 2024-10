DC inaugurates distributions of 'Himmat Cards'

Deputy commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder on Tuesday inaugurated distribution of "Himmat cards" among disabled persons in the district

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder on Tuesday inaugurated distribution of "Himmat cards" among disabled persons in the district.

Addressing a ceremony organized in Social Welfare Complex, the DC appreciated the scheme launched by Punjab government to bring the disabled persons in national mainstream.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Amir Inayat Khan Shahani, Assisstan Commissioner, Ghulam Murtaza and Deputy Director Social Welfare, Malik Mushtaq Hussain were present on the occasion.

