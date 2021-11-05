UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates District Sports Complex Shamsabad

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:11 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Friday inaugurated District Sports Complex Shamsabad

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Capt. (r) Qasim Ijaz, AC City Waqas Sikandari, District Officer Sports Tauheed Abbasi and other officers were also present.

The Sports Complex was made a Covid Center since March 13, 2019 and later on, it was made a corona vaccination center. The Sports Complex has been formally inaugurated today with the special attention and efforts of the district administration.

District Sports Officer Tauheed Abbasi while briefing on the occasion informed that the sports complex has the facilities for different games including martial arts, karate, gymnastics, taekwondo, kung fu, basketball, volleyball and handball for boys and badminton and table tennis for girls.

The players on the occasion also presented performances of martial arts and karate which were appreciated by the DC.

Addressing the function, the DC said that the district administration would organize more programs to make the sports complex fully functional and the players would also be encouraged.

District Sports Officer Tehsil Abbasi presented a souvenir to the DC.

