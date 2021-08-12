UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Drive-through COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC inaugurates drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amir Aqiq Khan on Thursday inaugurated the first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre in the district.

The facility was set up at Allama Iqbal park, Benazir Bhutto Road.

Talking to the media, the DC said that to vaccinate a maximum number of people, the district administration had adopted a policy to facilitate people who want to benefit from the national immunization campaign without going through much hassle.

He said that the facility will operate from 6 pm to 12 pm providing thousands of people a safer way of getting vaccinated while observing social distancing rules.

"We hope it will help us to achieve our vaccination target," Aqiq added.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Road Media From

Recent Stories

German NGO GOPA to work on solid waste, water mana ..

German NGO GOPA to work on solid waste, water management in Kabirwala

57 seconds ago
 District admin expedites crackdown against violato ..

District admin expedites crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs

59 seconds ago
 Prime Minister briefed over overall energy situati ..

Prime Minister briefed over overall energy situation

1 minute ago
 CCPO reviews security arrangements

CCPO reviews security arrangements

1 minute ago
 Independence Day sports events to help find new ta ..

Independence Day sports events to help find new talent: DG SBP

7 minutes ago
 EKBNS serves free meals to 704269 beneficiaries so ..

EKBNS serves free meals to 704269 beneficiaries so far

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.