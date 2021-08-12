DC inaugurates drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amir Aqiq Khan on Thursday inaugurated the first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre in the district.

The facility was set up at Allama Iqbal park, Benazir Bhutto Road.

Talking to the media, the DC said that to vaccinate a maximum number of people, the district administration had adopted a policy to facilitate people who want to benefit from the national immunization campaign without going through much hassle.

He said that the facility will operate from 6 pm to 12 pm providing thousands of people a safer way of getting vaccinated while observing social distancing rules.

"We hope it will help us to achieve our vaccination target," Aqiq added.