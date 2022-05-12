UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Driving License Branch In Bajaur

Published May 12, 2022

DC inaugurates Driving license branch in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Transport and Mass Transit Department (TMTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday inaugurated driving license branch to issue HTV, LTV and PSV to locals at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam inaugurated the driving license branch wherein Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat, AD Transport Saeed Khan, Transportor Rehmat and DMO RTS Commission were also present.

Speaking on the occasion the DC said that establishment of driving license branch would facilitate the locals to get their driving license from their own district instead of going to other cities, adding that people can visit the license branch from tomorrow to submit application for issuance of driving license.

