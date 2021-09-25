DC inaugurates driving license facilitation center at SCCI

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Farooq Tahir inaugurated the Driving License Facilitation Centre at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Farooq Tahir inaugurated the Driving License Facilitation Centre at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Saturday.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, SCCI Senior Vice President Khurum Aslam Butt, SCCI Vice President Ansar Aziz Puri, Chairman Media/Law and Order Committee Waqas Akram Awan, Ejaz Ghouri and media representatives were also present.

While talking to media, during luncheon organised by SCCI in honor of print and electronic media representatives, held at Shafi Auditorium SCCI, said that journalists are the ears and eyes of district administration that highlights the problems of people, for which the administration strives to solve.

The DC said that the projects (sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading of parks) worth Rs17 billion were under way in the district.

He said the Punjab government had given a mega project of Rs 17 billion to solve 30-40 years old problems of sewerage and water supply in the city, for which the work was under way.

The DC also said the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had released funds of Rs 200m for the completion of Shahabpura Flyover project.

On the occasion, President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that the issuance of driving licenses in Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) would benefit the business community, as well as to assist the journalist community.

Baryar said that the services of journalist community to Sialkot are marvelous.

He also announced relief package of Rs 500,000 for the family of late Abid Mehdi (Dawn correspondent).