Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Eco-friendly Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DC inaugurates eco-friendly projects

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ismail Kharak visited Lipton Factory to inaugurate two eco-friendly initiatives on Wednesday.

The DC inaugurated a water treatment plant designed to make wastewater reusable.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the project’s role in reducing environmental pollution.

The DPO inaugurated a 1-megawatt solar station that will help power water treatment operations and address electricity shortages.

Deputy Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum, Factory Director Hasan Sardar, and other factory officials and employees were also present. Sarfraz Anjum reaffirmed the department's commitment to supporting eco-friendly projects.

A smog awareness walk was also held to educate the public about its causes, impacts, and preventive measures on this occasion.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Water Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

4 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan