DC Inaugurates "Ehsas Wall" For Deserving People

DC inaugurates "Ehsas Wall" for deserving people

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan inaugurated "Ehsas Wall" at Multan Sanatzaar road under the vision to provide warm cloths and other items to deserving people of the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 )

Speaking on the occasion, the district administration has already set up "Ehsas Bazaar" for deserving people where commodities were being provided to them on discounted rates.

He said that the "Ehsas Wall" has been set up in the city where philanthropist would put different items for deserving people.

He said that welfare of masses was top priority as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The deputy commissioner added that cloths would be provided to more than 500 deserving people including kids. He urged masses to put their used items at "Ehsas Wall" in order to facilitate masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of citizens reached the "Ehsas Wall" and donated different items there.

