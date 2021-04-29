UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Emergency Ward In DHO Of Musakhel

Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muskhel Muhammad Afzal Khosti on Thursday said practical steps were being taken to provide healthcare facilities to people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muskhel Muhammad Afzal Khosti on Thursday said practical steps were being taken to provide healthcare facilities to people in the area.

He expressed these views while inaugurating an emergency ward in district headquarters hospital (DHO) under the supervision of PPHI.

The DC said the Department of Health and PPHI should ensure the provision of all basic facilities to the people and make it possible.

DSM,PHI Aman Shah, Executing Officer PPHI Imran, MS, DHQ Dr Saifullah Bugti were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said we would make every effort to provide the best possible facilities to people in the hospital saying that we would focus on keeping records in all health centers and launching referral system.

He said he would make efforts for establishment of free medical facilities for the public while health centers could also meet the shortage of medicines in the wards.

The DC was also briefed about provision of treatment facilities and other related issues of the hospital by concerned official.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the doctors that they would take all possible measures to improve quality of treatment facilities for public in the hospital.

He said role of doctors has important to create awareness against coronavirus among people in order to ensure protection of public from it.

He also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary traveling and crowded places and follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) to ensure them and their family members from the deadly virus.

The DC said we could defeat the COVID-19 by precautionary measures.

