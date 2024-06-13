Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Exhibition Of Shanzah Noorin Artworks

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 11:10 PM

DC inaugurates exhibition of Shanzah Noorin artworks

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said on Thursday inaugurated the exhibition of artworks created by local artist Shanzah Noorin under the auspices of the Murree Arts Council.

Addressing the ceremony the deputy commissioner said that there is no shortage of talented youth in the Murree region, and there is a dire need for encouragement and recognition to bring out their talent. The role of the Murree Arts Council is commendable, he added.

The DC assured that the government would support artists who are continuing their work.

Shanzah has painted beautiful views of landscape, calligraphy, and nature on the canvas with the best colors. More than 50 of the artist's ascetic works were presented in the exhibition, which were well appreciated by all the participants.

