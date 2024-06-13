DC Inaugurates Exhibition Of Shanzah Noorin Artworks
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 11:10 PM
MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said on Thursday inaugurated the exhibition of artworks created by local artist Shanzah Noorin under the auspices of the Murree Arts Council.
Addressing the ceremony the deputy commissioner said that there is no shortage of talented youth in the Murree region, and there is a dire need for encouragement and recognition to bring out their talent. The role of the Murree Arts Council is commendable, he added.
The DC assured that the government would support artists who are continuing their work.
Shanzah has painted beautiful views of landscape, calligraphy, and nature on the canvas with the best colors. More than 50 of the artist's ascetic works were presented in the exhibition, which were well appreciated by all the participants.
APP/mza/378
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt takes initiatives to assist underprivileged segment of society: Rana Ihsan2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi meets Bilawal Bhutto2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates library established in 100 year old building12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review performance of price control magistrates22 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations: DC pledges safe, disease-free cattle markets22 minutes ago
-
PML-N has proven track record of pulling economy out of crisis: Dar22 minutes ago
-
Best cleaning arrangements to be ensured on Eid. DC Murree22 minutes ago
-
AJK PM for decentralization, devolution of power to grassroots level32 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds CM Punjab for presenting tax-free budget32 minutes ago
-
Overcharging, overloading not to be allowed during Eid days: CTO42 minutes ago
-
PM gives green light for Asaan Karobar Act enactment42 minutes ago
-
Various development schemes completed during fiscal year 2023/2452 minutes ago