DC inaugurates expansion of Dialysis at THQ Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamiwali today.

He inaugurated the expansion of the Dialysis Center and the supply of modern anesthesia machine.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital were present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner said that the expansion of the dialysis unit and the modern anaesthesia machine would further improve the treatment facility. He visited various departments of THQ and reviewed the facilities provided at the hospital.

He directed the doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties in the best possible way.