DC Inaugurates Family Park

Fri 17th September 2021

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gul inaugurated a family park at Kutcha Paka tehsil Kasur and planted a sapling here, under Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

She appreciated the local people for developing the park on self-help basis.

The DC said that work was under way in the district, under the Clean and Green campaign and special measures were being taken for beautification and cleanliness of urban as well as rural areas.

She said that to eliminate urban environmental pollution, highlight greenery and grow plants, maximum efforts were being made.

Asia Gul said that water filtration plants were being installed in villages with a population more than one thousand to provide them with clean water facility.

Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Abid Jamal Dogar and others were also present.

