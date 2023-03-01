UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates First Digital Census By Putting Mark On A House

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday inaugurated the first digital population and household Census by putting a mark on a house.

According to an official statement, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has decided to hold the first digital and the overall 7th population and household census from March 01 and will remain to continue till April 01.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the digital census process was started across the country as it was necessary for the allocation of resources and development projects.

To a question, the DC replied, "The benefit of a digital census will be more than a manual system.

" "Over 1500 staff of the Bureau of Statistics are engaged in the census process. In the first phase, house count will be carried out and then a population census will be conducted," he added.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the census staff so that the counting process could be carried out efficiently.

Earlier, the DC inaugurated the digital census by putting a mark on the house.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Shaista Jabeen, Focal Person Census Syed Zafar Abbas Rizvi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

