DC Inaugurates First Mobile Vaccination Unit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:49 PM

DC inaugurates first mobile vaccination unit

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir Thursday inaugurated the first mobile vaccination unit at Sahiwal Club Shelter Home

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir Thursday inaugurated the first mobile vaccination unit at Sahiwal Club Shelter Home.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Abdul Majeed Niazi, Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr Riaz Hamdani and Abdul Rehman besides paramedical staff and citizens who came for vaccination were also present.

The DC said that people should not rely on rumors and get information about coronavirus and its sources only from official sources.

CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Niazi said that vaccinators were protected from the coronavirus and its severe effects and the purpose of setting up the mobile unit was to vaccinate the citizens who cannot come to the centres due to any compulsion.

Dr. Abdul Majeed said that the mobile unit would visit different areas of the city daily, where citizens would be vaccinated against corona from 9 am to 4 pm.

