DC inaugurates first public sector day care center

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial inaugurated the first public sector “Care Home”, a day care center, here in the district. Located on the roof of the administrator’s office, the facility aimed to support working women by providing a safe and nurturing environment for their children.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the significance of such centers in enabling women to focus on their work without concern for their children’s well-being. He highlighted the role of day care centers in fostering children's educational, physical, and emotional development through structured activities.

He further stated that these centers contribute to women's financial independence and overall societal progress.

Acknowledging the challenge working women face in securing safe childcare, he assured that the facility would be expanded as needed.

To ensure quality standards, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Municipal Corporation Sialkot to enhance the center’s facilities. He also formed a committee under Municipal Officer Finance Zunaira Sarfraz to address any concerns.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Malik Ijaz, CO District Council Fida Mir, District Officer Finance Rana Saqlain, CO education Mujahid Hussain Alvi, DO Secondary Education Muhammad Nawaz, Deputy DEO Muhammad Hussain, and a large number of women.