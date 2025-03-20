DC Inaugurates First Public Sector Day Care Center
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 11:20 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial inaugurated the first public sector “Care Home”, a day care center, here in the district. Located on the roof of the administrator’s office, the facility aimed to support working women by providing a safe and nurturing environment for their children.
Speaking at the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the significance of such centers in enabling women to focus on their work without concern for their children’s well-being. He highlighted the role of day care centers in fostering children's educational, physical, and emotional development through structured activities.
He further stated that these centers contribute to women's financial independence and overall societal progress.
Acknowledging the challenge working women face in securing safe childcare, he assured that the facility would be expanded as needed.
To ensure quality standards, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Municipal Corporation Sialkot to enhance the center’s facilities. He also formed a committee under Municipal Officer Finance Zunaira Sarfraz to address any concerns.
The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Malik Ijaz, CO District Council Fida Mir, District Officer Finance Rana Saqlain, CO education Mujahid Hussain Alvi, DO Secondary Education Muhammad Nawaz, Deputy DEO Muhammad Hussain, and a large number of women.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inaugurates first public sector day care center2 minutes ago
-
RPO holds meeting with DPC12 minutes ago
-
AJK PM attends funeral prayers of Major Saad bin Zubair Shaheed at Bagh town22 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet Eshrat Rahmani remembered on his 33rd death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Prisoner dies in hospital22 minutes ago
-
BISP launches 'Nashonuma' Programme in AJK32 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in accident11 hours ago
-
PM grieved over demise of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles death of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed11 hours ago
-
Experts seeks ban on PHOs & enforcing limit on iTFA12 hours ago
-
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad11 hours ago
-
PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC11 hours ago